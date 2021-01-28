THA hangs in balance after failure to elect presiding officer

THE future of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) hangs in the balance after the newly sworn-in People’s National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assemblymen failed on Thursday to agree on a candidate for presiding officer.

The assemblymen took their oaths of office, administered by President Paula-Mae Weekes, at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands. They later nominated candidates for presiding officer at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

The PNM nominated Tobago Regional Health Authority chairman Ingrid Melville for the position. The PDP nominated Division of Sport and Youth Affairs officer Julien Skeete.

But the process ended in deadlock as the PNM and PDP assemblymen rejected the candidates presented by the other side.

The failure to settle on a presiding officer means that the House cannot move forward with the election of a Chief Secretary and Deputy Chief Secretary to preside over Tobago’s affairs.