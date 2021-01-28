Solution to Tobago stalemate

THE EDITOR: In tied local government elections, the drawing of lots or straws is a common practice to break a tie. Those looking to the December 2001 18-18 general election deadlock for a model of "what is next" will also be disappointed.

Then President Robinson “selected” a prime minister, who was able to appoint ministers of government. This lasted up until October 2002, when a new budget was needed to fund government operations, as the deadlocked House of Representatives could not meet to elect a Speaker or vote on a new budget.

This does not appear to be an option to the current Tobago stalemate, as the THA Act provides that secretaries are appointed by the President on advice of the Chief Secretary. As a layman, I don’t agree that current secretaries remain in place and I look forward to clarification from the experts.

The assembly has been dissolved and only a member may exercise the duties of a secretary or be elected Chief Secretary, in my reading of the act. The road to the appointment of a Chief Secretary does not run through President's House, but from the assembly, which comprises 17 members, namely a presiding officer, 12 assemblymen, four councillors.

The PNM Tobago Council and the PDP could consider a coalition arrangement. Both will have to support the candidates for presiding officer and chief secretary, then agree to the distribution of the secretary portfolios, for a period of up to seven months. Seven months, because a new budget would be needed to fund government operations from October 1st 2021 and a Parliamentary intervention crafted before a return to the polls.

Ideally, a long-term coalition is the better option. However, given the scattershot accusations of corruption and reliance on racial bogeys during the campaign, neither side appears to have the political maturity or capacity for a long-term coalition arrangement. Of course, I would love to be proven wrong.

A coalition may mean both PDP and PNM agreeing on the nomination of four politically and philosophically Independent councillors. These four would be free to vote according to conscience in the assembly and be technocrats appointed to lead portfolios that are strategically important to the development of Tobago.

The position of Chief Secretary and Deputy Chief Secretary in a coalition has to be rotated. A member of each party holding the position for two non-current years, with an agreed date for the new THA elections in 2025. Such an arrangement could compel both parties to agree on broad objectives over the term and ensure consensus building when implementing decisions.

Finally, PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine should resign.

The party went into the election with ten seats and lost four under her watch. There has to be a political reckoning! The fumbled attempt to link the PDP to the UNC, absence of a cogent accounting of the zipline project and inability to inspire greater voter participation are campaign failures for which she is responsible.

STEVE MULRAIN

Cunupia