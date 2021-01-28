Rowley: Let Tobago resolve THA impasse

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister on Thursday said the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) failure to select a presiding officer, suggested to him that last Monday’s six-six tie in the THA election had now become an impasse, but which must be resolved by Tobago itself.

Dr Rowley said the result had been a surprise to many people and has created significant challenges.

He said he has sought legal advice about the THA deadlock and spoken to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Rowley said the THA regulates its own affairs, just like the TT Parliament, with the THA Act being very specific to the assembly.

The PM said so far the THA has 12 councillors, but no presiding officer.

He said while some voices urged fresh elections, other saw no way out, even as he noted, “No ‘six’ is larger than another ‘six.’”

Rowley said the THA executive council led by Ancil Dennis will stay in office until the matter is resolved, although he didn’t expect they stay there four years.

He said there is no role for the PM nor president in this matter.

Unlike the power of a prime minister to solely call a national election, he said a THA election can only come after the THA dissolves itself, but after Thursday's failure to fully constitute the assembly, he declared, “You can’t dissolve what doesn’t exist.”

Seemingly alluding to fresh legislation, Rowley said if Parliament’s input is required the Government stands ready to fix what is needed as the only avenue.

Asked if there is a deadline for the THA to be constituted, he said no.

A reporter asked about possible amendments to the THA Act.

“Let’s see what evolves out of it. I don’t want as prime minister to comment in any way to give the impression the Government is either involved or anticipating.”

He said the Government would consider a solution from Tobago.

“As I said, if they find no solution, then the incumbents remain in office. That might not be good governance but it is an interregnum that we have to live with.”

He recalled TT living with the 18-18 tie in the TT Parliament in 2001, for which the PNM and UNC would meet weekly for months but was unable to agree a solution, and so went to the polls again.

Of the current impasse, he said, “This is a Tobago issue.” Saying all kinds of proposals will be advanced, he said we will see what survives in the end. Asked if one assemblyman might cross the floor, he said it didn’t take much for such suspicions to be voiced but he knew of no such thing in reality.

He was pressed about possible fresh THA elections.

Rowley said, “I’m not at this point going to express an opinion on that, because that opinion would become part of the conversation and the suspicions. I would leave it for the THA to work its way out of this basket.”