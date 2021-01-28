Remember Trump's bleach solution?

THE EDITOR: Reading the contents of this link (https://uk.news.yahoo.com/anthony-fauci-trump-bleach-coronavirus-045520387.html) just goes to demonstrate what many officials of the American nation really thought about Mr Trump's suggestion of taking a dose of bleach to combat the effects of the coronavirus.

I remain convinced to this day that this former president suffered bouts of madness and may still do. The question remains as to why didn't someone do something to stop him in his mad tracks, and why are they still allowing him to influence part of the American population even after he has left the White House.

The American political authorities must now realise that MrTrump has been deemed worldwide as being "off his rocker" and a proven nutcase.

It is therefore essential that they now take every available opportunity to rid their society of such a political menace, who perhaps may have been involved in much more serious matters now affecting the world's population and which is now being investigated by a WHO special team.

GA MARQUES

San Fernando