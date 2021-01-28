Reconsider schools reopening

THE EDITOR: As there are plans to reopen schools for Standard 5 as well as Forms 4, 5, and 6, there is sincere concerns on the readiness of some schools to ensure students, teachers and staff are safe in these uncertain times. Government and its representatives have been swift and consistent in their reassurances.

However, two present (related) situations that have come to my attention have caused me grave worry and begs me to question the validity of these reassurances.

Both my husband and I received notices from our respective high school alumni associations that assistance and financial donations were needed to prepare sick bay areas, barriers, social distance signage, repainting and other maintenance owing to the impending reopening of schools.

Volunteers were also required to help on days to do these repairs, etcetera, and work the sick bay area. Requests, as they have noted, have been made to the ministries for assistance but there have been no reply to date.

What this has shown (and thereby worries us the most) is that Government has been touting the readiness of these schools to secure and ensure the safety of our young children at a time where an even more transmissible variant of the covid19 virus is in the country, but the reality of schools' readiness is very far from the truth.

We applaud teachers, principals, staff and people of goodwill who are doing so much to still support students in light of these uncertain times and who have gone above and beyond to provide some sort of stability for them.

However, these requests certainly show that although directives, words and assurances have been given from Government and the line ministry – they seem to not have any legs to stand on.

It feels like an unrealistic command is being given to placate the masses and then it is left up to the humanitarian efforts of those locals who could afford to "pick up the slack." As such, I sincerely ask Government to reconsider the timing of the reopening of schools since the pandemic is most certainly not over.

A CONCERNED PARENT

