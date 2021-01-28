PNM continues to run Tobago affairs

PNM Tobago Council political leader and assemblyman for Lambeau/Signal Hill Tracey Davidson-Celestine, centre, chats with PNM Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden assemblyman Kelvon Morris, left and her husband Wesley Celestine right at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort after the THA swearing in ceremony - JEFF K MAYERS

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has revealed the outgoing Tobago House of Assembly (THA) administration will continue to manage the island’s affairs despite the failure of the newly sworn-in members to elect a presiding officer.

He made the disclosure on Thursday during a news conference at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, after the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assemblymen rejected the candidate put forward by either party to preside over the assembly’s business.

The PNM had nominated Tobago Regional Health Authority chairman Ingrid Melville for presiding officer while the PDP nominated Division of Sport and Youth Affairs officer Julien Skeete.

But after four rounds of voting, two of which were done by secret ballot, the process ended in deadlock as the assemblymen rejected the candidates presented by either side.

Dennis, who retained the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat for a third consecutive term in the January 25 THA election, said although he is still seeking legal advice on the way forward, the THA Act 40 of 1996 is clear on such matters.

“I will continue to be Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and we will continue to have an executive council in place,” he said.

“But, we want to make sure that any decision going forward is covered by legal advice.”

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, agreed.

“It (Act) says that the executive council continues to function. As it is now the executive council comprises the Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and then not more than seven members of the Assembly,” she said.

“And so, we are following the law which would have been documented in the Tobago House of Assembly Act.

“So, the functioning and governing of the Tobago House of Assembly, that is the executive and administrative arm will continue.”

Davidson-Celestine, who won the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat, said it was important to make a distinction between the THA’s legislative and administrative operations in terms of the executive council.

“So, the administrative arm will continue to carry out its function but the legislative arm cannot function because of the stalemate with respect to the presiding officer.”

Asked if the council’s administrative arm will include members who did not win their seats in the January 25 THA election, such as Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes, Dennis said:

“They will continue to function as secretaries because they were in dual capacities, councillors and secretary, assemblymen and secretary.

“That is the advice I have so far but I intend to exhaust all of my options where legal opinions and advice is concerned because, of course, we are in unchartered territory and so far that is the advice given.”

Dennis said he is still awaiting further legal opinion from a senior counsel on these matters “but the important thing for Tobagonians to understand is that we continue to have a chief secretary, we continue to have an executive council.”

He added the divisions will continue to discharge their responsibilities on behalf of the people of Tobago.

But the PDP is not enthusiastic about the idea of the outgoing THA administration continuing the work of the assembly.

“Not having an executive council installed from today (Thursday) means that we have a very undemocratic situation on the island,” he said.

“We have those from the old executive council now holding on to power for dear life and still running this island and doing so without a democratic mandate.”

Augustine asked: “Are we saying that it’s okay for them to run this island? Do we, for example, take it as okay that Mr (Ian) Pollard (Mason Hall/Moriah/Providence), who defeated his opponent, who was a member of the old executive council, is now the area representative and must now compete with his opponent that he defeated, for resources?”

The Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier representative said the fact that a presiding officer was not chosen also means that “we cannot ask any questions they are required to answer in the House.”

Warning that accountability will be non-existent, Augustine said a Public Accounts Committee cannot be formed in the House.

“There are literally no mechanisms to hold the old executive council to account.”

On the impasse, Dennis said he intends to engage the Prime Minister for a parliamentary solution to the impasse “because the only way out of this is to change the legislative arrangements so that we can treat with this matter.”

He is hoping the matter can be resolved in six months “but I really cannot give a specific time frame.”

The new assemblymen took their oaths of office at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The simple ceremony was presided over by President Paula-Mae Weeks, who proposed a toast the assemblymen.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie also attended.

The assemblymen later sought to elect a presiding officer at the Assembly Legislature but failed to do so.

The PNM and PDP each won six seats in the THA election. It was the first time in the THA’s 40-year history that there was a tie in the election.