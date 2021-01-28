Parliamentarians pay tribute to De Coteau, Shand

Parliamentarians paid tribute to former MPs Eden Shand and Clifton de Coteau during Wednesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives. The two men passed away within days of each other on January 20 and 22, 2021, respectively.

Shand served as MP for St Ann’s West between 1987 and 1991. He was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Food Production, Marine Exploitation, Forestry and the Environment from 1987 to 1988 and as minister in the Ministry of External Affairs and Foreign Trade from 1987 to November 1991.

MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Stuart Young said Shand was a man who gave service during a dark time in TT’s history.

“His political career at the time was for the National Alliance for Reconstruction. I recall him being very vociferous, very much oriented, and an advocate for the environment, even though it was in those early days of mid-80s to 1990s. We thank sincerely Mr Shand for all he contributed to the landscape of TT both on a government perspective as well as a parliamentarian and importantly to his family, to let his family know his service was not in vain.”

Point-a-Pierre MP David Lee said Shand was not only committed to the service of TT’s citizens but to their environment.

“Many politicians have impeccable records of service to human development, but Mr Shand has bettered that by dedicating a major part of his life to the preservation of our natural environment. He was never afraid to take selfless actions to defend the causes he believed in, he’d risk his own health for the protection of our nation. We have lost a true patriot.”

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George said Shand embodied service to TT.

“He was not only a MP but an avid environmental conservationist, author, newspaper columnist and talk show host. He was a founding member of Citizens for Conservation and fought ardently for what he believed in, the protection of the environment. He lived passionately, productively and purposefully.”

De Coteau served as Moruga/Tableland MP from 2010 to 2015, and as Minister of State in Ministry of Education, Minister of National Diversity and Social integration, and the Minister of Gender, Youth and Child Development during that time.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said De Coteau entered Parliament at age 67. She commended him for choosing to serve at that age. She said he was a dedicated MP to his constituents and gave yeoman’s service in the Parliament.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said De Coteau was a human being dedicated to empowering, uplifting and enriching others.

“His life’s accomplishments and career show a man who dedicated his entire life to developing others. As a teacher, school supervisor, school principal, he impacted the lives of hundreds of students. Not satisfied with yeoman’s service of building young lives, he decided he wanted to build the lives of those around him and entered local government. Even after he left the Parliament, he remained in service to the people of TT, as he was appointed as an alderman and vice chairman of Princes Town Regional Corporation in 2016 and remained in that position until the day of his death.”

Annisette-George said De Coteau’s life was undoubtedly one of service to family, friends, constituents, students and people of all walks of life.

“He devoted his time to helping others and promoting the advancement of the people of TT. He was also a professional photographer, sports enthusiast and athlete. By all accounts, he enjoyed life and enjoyed it to the fullest.”