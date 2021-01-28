Of Griffith and calendars

THE EDITOR: I haven't personally seen the police calendar and nobody I've spoken to has seen it and none of them care to.

But when Garvin Lewis wrote that 90 per cent of the calendar featured Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and opined that, "Griffith can be viewed as being self-absorbed and narcissistic," I concurred.

Then came a rebuttal by one Arshad Hassan. The tone and tenor of Hassan's response sounded exactly like the kind of response Griffith himself might have given.

While I will agree that Griffith is more visible than previous police commissioners, it seems he is just better at PR and more obsessed with his image. Griffith's "success" has been limited to soft targets – those with a few grams of "weed" over the silly legal limit, those not wearing masks and those enjoying themselves without posing a threat to you or me.

So Lewis's letter was not a "senseless rant," as claimed by Hassan, but a well-founded criticism of a man who seems obsessed with his public image instead of focusing on solving the crimes we are all concerned about.

While I have no problem with Hassan's right to express his opinion, he could hardly describe it as being "more sensible" than Lewis's. His comparison of the top cop with politicians is irrelevant and nonsensical.

Griffith should concentrate on doing a good job, not strutting about saying what a great job he's doing. Given the amount of time he spends on PR and going after petty criminals, one must really wonder when he gets the time to do serious police work.

Oh yes, I remember now, his murder detection rate went up by 100 per cent when he "solved" two instead of one, even as 500-odd murders per year remain unsolved.

Like Rumpelstiltskin, the man has learnt the art of spinning straw into gold. At his rate of detection, the murders will eventually be solved when the perpetrators die of old age.

ADRIAN CHARLES

Via e-mail