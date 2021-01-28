No easy options in Tobago

WHO SAYS democracy is easy? If we needed a reminder that often it is not, the Tobago House of Assembly elections has provided one.

The people have spoken clearly about their own division: their mixed feelings about the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). This is no precipice. This is an opportunity for politicians to rise to the occasion – even if all the options ahead seem messy.

Not even the metric of the popular vote provides clarity. The ruling PNM got 51 per cent of the votes cast; but only about 500 ballots separated it from the PDP. According to a preliminary tally from the Elections and Boundaries Commission released on Tuesday, the PNM got 13,288 votes and the PDP 12,798. There were 51,062 registered voters.

Contrast this with the PNM’s 32,521 votes in 2013, when it won all 12 seats. If the status quo is maintained, and the PNM’s executive council remains in place as a caretaker administration under the aegis of section 34 of the Tobago House of Assembly Act, the council could in theory manage Tobago’s affairs, though the assembly will remain hung and without a presiding officer.

Maintaining the status quo is the practice in other jurisdictions when there is a tie. But doing so now, without any concession to the groundswell of PDP support, risks defying the will of a significant number of voters.

The option of amending the THA Act so as to give 13 electoral districts rather than 12 – thus making a hung THA impossible – and calling an election (in that order) seems straightforward enough.

Until, that is, we consider how the already thorny and possibly time-consuming exercise of re-drawing electoral boundaries is likely to be prolonged by legal grandstanding and zealous scrutiny, given the perennial fear of gerrymandering.

If the Parliament acts, the Cabinet also risks appearing to tinker with the electoral process of Tobago; which is the Cabinet’s right, but which, so close to the election, may not be taken lightly by Tobagonians.

A third way forward is a coalition between the PNM and the PDP, with independent candidates selected to be councillors and to act as a minority party in the chamber.

This might seem the messiest option of all, until we consider our history, at the national level, of coalition governments operating under their own binding accords, as well as the fact that the PNM itself has already experimented with splitting the leadership of its Tobago wing from the office of the Chief Secretary.

All parties must be transparent in setting timelines, whichever road is taken. Legal reform seems imperative now, but even so, much time may pass before another election is possible. That means, like it or not, all sides need to come to the table with the primary aim of serving Tobago’s, and indeed the country’s, best interest.