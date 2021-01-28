National boxer has broken bones, punctured lungs

National boxer Michael Alexander remains in a serious but stable condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The 28-year-old was involved in an accident while riding his motorbike in Diego Martin on Wednesday evening.

He was first admitted to St James Hospital but was transferred to PoSGH on Wednesday night.

He suffered broken ribs, punctured lungs and broken bones in his left hand, among other injuries, and is currently sedated.

National boxing coach Reynold Cox said, “His condition is still serious. We’ll know better probably over the next 48 hours or so. Whether it (his condition) could change for the better but I don’t know how it will go.”

Alexander, who now competes in the men’s welterweight (64kg), captured bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.During his lightweight (60kg) career, he won silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Additionally, he earned bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and punched to another third-place finish at the 2014 CAC Games in Veracruz, Mexico later that year.

Alexander was one of Cox’s main prospects to qualify for the Tokyo Games. The pair, alongside a handful of other potential TT Olympic boxers, have been working behind the scenes in preparation for specific qualifier meets over the coming months.

“This is a very big blow to our plans going forward. We expected Michael to actually qualify for the Olympic Games and give a good challenge for a medal in Tokyo. It’s a major setback,” Cox added.

But his primary focus is Alexander's recovery. THe accident also sent shockwaves throughout the local boxing fraternity.

“Everyone is still in shock right now. We’re just praying and hoping he pulls through. We’re more looking at him to pull through safely, and later on down the road, we’ll think about his boxing career,” Cox concluded.