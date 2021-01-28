MP: CoP to meet with St Mary's villagers on police post

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has agreed to meet with the Moruga/Tableland MP and villagers to discuss plans for the St Mary’s police post in Moruga.

MP Michelle Benjamin told Newsday she spoke with Griffith on Thursday, when he assured her he would come to a town meeting.

"I am waiting for confirmation (on the date and time), but it will be between now and next week Wednesday," Benjamin said. "He assured the post is not being closed. He said it is being repurposed, and the presence of the officers would still be in the area. He said the post would be open to the general public."

Benjamin said as MP, she had previously written to Griffith on the "closure" of the post as well as that of the Tableland police station.

On December 18, he replied, saying the police presence will not be removed.

The process he outlined included the facility being adapted into a youth club to support and encourage positive activities, increased patrols and an online reporting system.

President of the St Mary’s police council Colin Morris, speaking on behalf of residents, said they became angry on hearing that officers at the post must leave by February 4.

He told Newsday residents do not know what official plans are for the post, which they want to become a full-fledged station. Since Monday, they have been calling for a meeting with the CoP. Morris also spoke with him on Thursday.

"He said he is coming, and we are waiting. We are hoping he will have a change of heart on the plans for the post. Dialogue is very important," Morris said.

On Wednesday, a police release quoted Griffith as saying the police had embarked upon a strategic realignment of their facilities and will offer a wider range of services at targeted facilities.

He said the post had not been closed.