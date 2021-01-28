Moonilal: I did not invade privacy sharing Foster Cummings' WhatsApp post

Dr Roodal Moonilal.

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Wednesday denied that he breached or invaded privacy when he laid in Parliament an excerpt of a conversation between National Security Minister Stuart Young and his government colleague Foster Cummings.

During the no-confidence motion against Young, Moonilal read a screenshot of a Whatsapp group – Members of Parliament – in which Cummings, the MP for La Horquetta/Talparo, expressed dissatisfaction with Government's border control and exemptions policy. After saying his piece, Cummings left the chat. The conversation happened on January 19. Three days later, Young announced the introduction of an online application process to better manage an increase in the volume of applications from citizens abroad after the borders were closed last March. Only with an exemption can citizens return.

After calls and messages on Wednesday, Cummings responded saying: “The UNC needs to come better than that. The discussion between Members of Parliament in a parliamentary caucus is, and should be, private and confidential. It is in this forum that the PNM 'concretizes' its position on important matters, as a democratic organization that values the views of all members, particularly those who represent constituencies and advocate for their concerns.”

Moonilal, when contacted, said the person who sent him the screenshot was “fed up” and wanted to vent their frustration. He added that having the screenshot was not an act to be referred to the Cyber Crime Unit.

“The Prime Minister and Young said the Government were unified in their handling of the border closure. And I wanted to expose them in the most extreme way. I am not invading privacy, I did not go out of my way to get this.”

He added that after he read the chat in Parliament, each MP from the PNM lauded praises on Young but, according to him, the chat showed there was some discontent in the handling of the border closure.

Cummings, who did not answer whether or not he has since returned to the chat, said: “When a policy position is arrived at, having distilled all those views, each Member of Parliament stands solidly behind the collective position.”

He also did not say if his position stated in the chat has changed. The general secretary of the PNM also took aim at the UNC saying they don’t operate in the democratic way the PNM does. He ended by confirming his support for Dr Rowley and Young and applauded the “expert handling” of covid19 by the Government.

After reviewing Cummings' response, Moonilal quipped: “I hope he returns to the chat.”