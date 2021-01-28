Family gives 20 tablets to Laventille schools

Laventille Girls Government Primary pupils with their tablets at the presentation ceremony. Standing behind them are Hernandez family members who donated 20 tablets to the schools. From left are Margaret Edwards, Robert Hernandez, Patricia Thorington, principal of Laventille Girls' School, and Bernadette Hernandez. -

THE Hernandez family of Erica Street, Success Village, Laventille, donated 20 tablet devices to the Laventille Boys' and Girls' Government Primary Schools.

A media release said each school received ten tablets. A presentation was made at the boys' school to the principal, Carel Lewis, and the ten students, followed by a presentation to girls' school principal Patricia Thorington, and ten students on January 6.

The initiative was co-ordinated by Robert Hernandez, former chairman of the local school board of Success Laventille Secondary School.

“As reported in the local press yesterday, there are over 30,000 students without online devices, rendering them incapable of accessing virtual learning being provided by the school system," Hernandez said

"As lifelong residents of Success Village, Laventille, my family is acutely aware of the condition of families in our community to meet this particular challenge, and we decided to do something to assist the many students and their families in getting an education and not being left behind.”

At the presentation, Hernandez was accompanied by his wife Bernadette, and his sister Margaret Edwards. Other siblings who contributed included Barbara Thomas, Franklyn Hernandez, Francisca Wiltshire, Frances Hernandez and Maxie Hernandez, who all live in the US.