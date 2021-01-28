CDA seeks lease agreement for use of Mackenzie archery range

In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Mayah Khan takes part in the National Youth Outdoor Archery championship, at Tucker Valley Chaguaramas. -

THE TT Target Archery Federation (TTTFA) may have to enter a lease agreement with the Chaguaramas Development Association (CDA) to continue using the Michael P Mackenzie Archery Range.

The CDA shut down the range in Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas in early December but did not give reasons for doing so.

But TTTFA president Gregory Quesnel said in a follow-up meeting with both parties on January 14, the CDA said the federation can no longer use the range for free.

It is used by many clubs and is for most national tournaments.

Quesnel told Newsday, "Well, we made a proposal to them. But because of the level of the meeting, they couldn't make a decision upfront so they have to take that to the board.

"But that's what the discussions were about, possible rental (of the range)."

He said he could not provide any details of the federation's proposal at this time.

In the interim, clubs have been using their grounds for training.