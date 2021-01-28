CARPHA: Keep closer watch for covid19 variants

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) asked its member countries on Thursday to use greater vigilance and preventive control because of the appearance of variants of covid19.

In a press release, CARPHA expressed its concern about the spread of the UK variant (B117) in several Caribbean countries.

Joy St John, executive director of CARPHA said: "This increased ease of transmission of the UK variant is of great concern for its impact on public health and the fight to contain and end the pandemic."

St John believes it is crucial to properly and consistently employ and increase public adherence to covid19 health and control measures.

“CARPHA is committed to supporting its member states to stop the spread of the virus. We urge member states to improve surveillance in residential institutions and in face-to-face educational settings,” she said.

St John said community policing, masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene should also be improved.

She recalled that most cases of covid19 have mild or no symptoms, which can lead to a "silent increase" in the community.

As of Thursday, the UK variant has been discovered in Jamaica, TT and St Lucia.

“The first line of defence continues to be the isolation of infected people and the quarantine of travellers and anyone with known or possible exposure to infected people. All people should practise these measures, as it is known that asymptomatic people can transmit the virus,” explained St John.

The CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML) was said to remain committed to rapidly delivering covid19 test results to the region and is working with member states to submit positive samples of the virus for sequencing.

"With the emergence of the UK variant in the region, it is vitally important for CARPHA member states to perform genomic sequencing to identify this variant," she said.

CMML currently receives covid19 samples from member states and does acceptance testing before sending them to UWI, St Augustine, for genomic sequencing.