Caricom demands Venezuela release Guyana fishermen

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is the current Caricom chairman.

CARICOM is demanding that Venezuela immediately release Guyanese fishermen and their vessels.

On January 21, a Venezuelan naval vessel intercepted and detained two Guyanese fishing vessels inside of Guyana's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a statement on Thursday, Caricom called for "the immediate release of the (Guyanese) crew members and vessels." Caricom issued this call while expressing its grave concern about the escalation of tensions between Guyana and Venezuela.

Recalling its January 12 statement in which it had "firmly repudiated any acts of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana, Caricom reiterated that position to the Venezuela government.

Caricom urged Venezuela "to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and to desist from aggressive acts that will seriously undermine the peace and security not only of Guyana and Venezuela but the entire Caribbean region."

The drafting and issuance of Caricom's January 12 statement on escalating tensions between Guyana and Venezuela, was led by Dr Rowley, as the current Caricom chairman, on resumption of his duties after angioplasty surgery the weekend before.

The Guyana-Venezuela territorial dispute dates back to 1899, and arbitration by an international tribunal that drew the border between the two countries, largely in Guyana's favour. The disputed area, west of the Essequibo River, is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources.

The UN referred the dispute to the ICJ in 2018 after a mediation effort failed. Venezuela has rejected the court’s intervention, arguing instead that a 1966 agreement to resolve the controversy effectively nullified the original arbitration.

In a statement on January 24, Guyana's foreign affairs ministry said, "The Venezuelan vessel was illegally manoeuvring within Guyana’s EEZ and Contiguous Zone when it intercepted, boarded and commandeered the Guyanese fishing vessels."

The ministry added, "Guyana condemns in the strongest possible terms this wanton act of aggression by the Venezuelan armed forces against Guyana and Guyanese citizens.”