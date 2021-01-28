Body of drowned Couva teen found at Maracas
Four days after he went missing after going for a swim, Amali Lawrence's body washed ashore on Maracas Bay early on Thursday morning.
Newsday understands Lawrence, 19, went to the beach with relatives on Sunday,
When he went for a swim and did not return, relatives raised an alarm and searched for him.
Lifeguards reported finding Lawrence's body near a popular bake and shark stall at around 6 am.
Maracas Bay police and a district medical officer were called in and Lawrence was declared dead.
His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where a covid19 sample is expected to be taken and an autopsy done on Friday.
