Body of drowned Couva teen found at Maracas

In this file photo, a life guard patrols Maracas beach - Vidya Thurab

Four days after he went missing after going for a swim, Amali Lawrence's body washed ashore on Maracas Bay early on Thursday morning.

Newsday understands Lawrence, 19, went to the beach with relatives on Sunday,

When he went for a swim and did not return, relatives raised an alarm and searched for him.

Lifeguards reported finding Lawrence's body near a popular bake and shark stall at around 6 am.

Maracas Bay police and a district medical officer were called in and Lawrence was declared dead.

His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where a covid19 sample is expected to be taken and an autopsy done on Friday.