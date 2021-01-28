AG: Lowest crime in 20 years under Young’s tenure

A UNC supporter holds a sign calling for the removal of National Security Minister Stuart Young outside the Parliament on Wednesday. The Parliament debated an Opposition no-confidence motion against Young. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi praised Minister of National Security Stuart Young for his handling of crime and covid19, defending him against an Opposition no-confidence motion on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

Saying that statistics tell the truth, the AG said Young has delivered performance in areas like crime fighting.

“We’ve just witnessed the lowest output of crime in 20 years. Members opposite might consider it irrelevant but the people of TT consider it relevant. The minister must be commended.”

He compared crime statistics variously from 2015 to 2020.

The AG said serious crimes overall fell from 17,134 to 10,188 crimes.

Among these, murders fell from 420 in 2015 to 397 in 2020

Likewise, kidnappings fell from 115 to 84 in that period, and sexual offences fell from 828 to 563.

Over the same period, violent crimes from 4,641 to 3,636, serious indecency crimes fell from 80 to 20, and robberies dropped from 3000 to 2000.

Saying it was not easy for Young to take decisions on border exemptions, he hailed him for bearing up against Opposition attacks on his performance.

Al-Rawi said he says prayers for Young to survive the Opposition’s attacks.