N Touch
News

29 get tickets for speeding, driving while speaking on cellphones

A Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch officer uses a speed gun while parked on the Caroni overpass to monitor the speed of vehicles on the north-bound section of the Uriah Butler Highway. (FILE PHOTO) -
A Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch officer uses a speed gun while parked on the Caroni overpass to monitor the speed of vehicles on the north-bound section of the Uriah Butler Highway. (FILE PHOTO) -

The Freeport Highway Patrol Unit issued 29 fixed-penalty notices to errant drivers on Wednesday morning.

Twenty-five drivers got tickets for speeding, three for speaking on their cellphones while driving and one for breaching a traffic light.

Police held the speed exercise on Wednesday on the Solomon Hochoy Highway's southbound lane near the Freeport overpass.

Acting inspector Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, which sergeants Ramroop and Edwards and corporals Dwarika and Mohammed supervised. It included Shift D members, including PCs Jaisumair (speed tech), Wells, Browne, Christopher, WPC Baboolal and officers of the cycle section.

The unit held a similar exercise at the Uriah Butler Highway in Charlieville and issued 57 fixed penalty notices over the weekend. Fifty-five got ticketed for speeding, one for parking within nine metres of a corner and one for improper overtaking on the left.

Acting assistant superintendent Khan-Mohammed co-ordinated the exercise, which was supervised by sergeant Arnold Ramroop and corporals Ronald Mohamed, Shiraz Ali, and Kimberlee Robinson.

Comments

"29 get tickets for speeding, driving while speaking on cellphones"

More in this section