29 get tickets for speeding, driving while speaking on cellphones

A Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch officer uses a speed gun while parked on the Caroni overpass to monitor the speed of vehicles on the north-bound section of the Uriah Butler Highway. (FILE PHOTO) -

The Freeport Highway Patrol Unit issued 29 fixed-penalty notices to errant drivers on Wednesday morning.

Twenty-five drivers got tickets for speeding, three for speaking on their cellphones while driving and one for breaching a traffic light.

Police held the speed exercise on Wednesday on the Solomon Hochoy Highway's southbound lane near the Freeport overpass.

Acting inspector Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, which sergeants Ramroop and Edwards and corporals Dwarika and Mohammed supervised. It included Shift D members, including PCs Jaisumair (speed tech), Wells, Browne, Christopher, WPC Baboolal and officers of the cycle section.

The unit held a similar exercise at the Uriah Butler Highway in Charlieville and issued 57 fixed penalty notices over the weekend. Fifty-five got ticketed for speeding, one for parking within nine metres of a corner and one for improper overtaking on the left.

Acting assistant superintendent Khan-Mohammed co-ordinated the exercise, which was supervised by sergeant Arnold Ramroop and corporals Ronald Mohamed, Shiraz Ali, and Kimberlee Robinson.