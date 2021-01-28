11 new covid19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 11 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, the Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update said on Thursday.

This is the second lowest number of cases recorded in a day this week, with the lowest number – six – recorded on Tuesday. There are 287 active cases.

The ministry reported that as of Thursday afternoon there had been 7,520 total cases in Trinidad and Tobago and 134 deaths.

The last covid19-related death was recorded on Saturday.

The number of people tested for the virus has also increased to 82,866.

The release also reported an additional 22 recovered patients, bringing their total number to 7,099.

There was a drop in the numbers of people in home isolation, state quarantine facilities and step-down facilities to 234, 530 and four respectively.