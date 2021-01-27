Young: No glitches in online exemption application process

National Security Minister Stuart Young addresses reporters at a briefing on the new border exemption policy at the ministry in Port of Spain on Friday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

National Security Minister Stuart Young says the online application process for travel exemptions was rolled out successfully with no technical problems to note.

Last Friday, Young announced the introduction of an online application process to better manage an increase in the volume of applications from citizens abroad.

The online form is available via a portal on the Ministry of National Security's website and aims to allow the ministry to more efficiently process and grant exemptions allowing citizens to return home.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Young said the digital platform was worked on by developers over the weekend and technical issues dealt with.

Young said he would provide statistics on how many people applied for exemptions using the online process and how many were granted at a later time.

He said the process would allow the authorities to verify information submitted by applicants to ensure it was correct, He also repeated that people who applied before the introduction of the online system would have to reapply.