TT Champions League: Solo Crusaders defeat Parkites 3-2
SOLO CRUSADERS defeated Queen’s Park by a 3-2 margin, at the Queen’s Park Oval’s Racquet Centre, St Clair on Monday evening, as the TT Champions League served off.
This Champions League will feature local table-tennis clubs facing each other in a round-robin competition, which is set to run until February 14.
Veteran Anthony “Sandfly” Brown of Solo Crusaders started Monday’s contest with a 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 victory over Joshua Maxwell of Queen’s Park, but the hosts evened the tie when Derron Douglas got the better of N’kiso Rouse 11-6, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9.
Javier King featured in a five-set marathon against Solo Crusaders’ Andrew Alexander, but the Parkites’ player prevailed 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.
However, Brown was also carried to the distance before he could get past Douglas 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, 11-5, 11-6.
Rouse and Maxwell met in the deciding fixture, but Rouse rallied from a set down to triumph 6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 12-10.
The Champions League will continue on Wednesday with a meeting between Southerners and D’Abadie Youths at the Siparia Community Centre from 7 pm.
