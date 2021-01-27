TT Champions League: Solo Crusaders defeat Parkites 3-2

Derron Douglas of Queen’s Park in action against Solo Crusaders’ N’kosi Rouse during their match in the TT Champions League on Monday, at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre, St Clair. 7 -

SOLO CRUSADERS defeated Queen’s Park by a 3-2 margin, at the Queen’s Park Oval’s Racquet Centre, St Clair on Monday evening, as the TT Champions League served off.

This Champions League will feature local table-tennis clubs facing each other in a round-robin competition, which is set to run until February 14.

Veteran Anthony “Sandfly” Brown of Solo Crusaders started Monday’s contest with a 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 victory over Joshua Maxwell of Queen’s Park, but the hosts evened the tie when Derron Douglas got the better of N’kiso Rouse 11-6, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9.

Javier King featured in a five-set marathon against Solo Crusaders’ Andrew Alexander, but the Parkites’ player prevailed 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.

However, Brown was also carried to the distance before he could get past Douglas 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Rouse and Maxwell met in the deciding fixture, but Rouse rallied from a set down to triumph 6-11, 13-11, 11-9, 12-10.

The Champions League will continue on Wednesday with a meeting between Southerners and D’Abadie Youths at the Siparia Community Centre from 7 pm.