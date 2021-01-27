TT boxer Alexander critical after accident

NATIONAL boxer Michael Alexander is in critical condition at the St James Hospital after he was injured in an accident in Diego Martin on Wednesday evening.

Sources close to the top-flight pugilist confirmed that Alexander is still alive and dismissed rumours of his death currently on social media.

Alexander, 28, punched to bronze at the Pan Am Games in 2019 in the men's light welterweight (64kg) category and was vying for his first Olympic Games appearance.