TT announce squad to face USA

TT senior men's football members take part in a training session, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

TT senior men’s football head coach Terry Fenwick has selected a 24-man squad to face the US in an international friendly at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, on Sunday.

Fenwick has included seven home-based players and 17 overseas-based players for TT’s first International match of 2021. It will be TT's first international match under Fenwick who was hired more than a year ago.

Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip and Alvin Jones are the two most capped players in the squad with 78 and 27 appearances respectively. The TT footballers are preparing for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers which kick off at the end of March. TT will play Guyana on March 25 in their opening match.

TT SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Neroca),

Defenders

Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven), Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake), Michael Deshields (DC United), leland Archer (Charleston Battery), Josiah Trimmingham (Forward Madison FC), Alvin Jones (Unattached), Federico Pena (Valour FC), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Jesse Williams (Coleraine FC), Jamal Jack (Sacachispas)

Midfielders

Andre Fortune (North Carolina FC), Duane Muckette (Memphis 901), Jonathan Jimenez (Rgv Toros), Matthew Woo Ling (AC Port Of Spain), Michel Poon Angeron (Banfield), Ajani Fortune (Atlanta United II), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force)

Attackers

Jabari Mitchell (Police FC), Gary Griffith III (Coleraine FC), Ryan Telfer (York United FC), Brent Sam (Defence Force), Sean Bonval (Central FC)

Staff

Terry Fenwick - Head Coach, Derek King - Assistant Coach, Adrian Romain - Manager, Basil Thompson - Logistics/Safety And Compliance Manager, Dr Mario John - Team Chief Medical Officer, Dr Akash Dhanai - Team Doctor, Cassius Humphrey - Fitness Coach, Sion Cane - Massage Therapist/Physiotherapist, Michael Williams - Kit Manager, Shaun Fuentes - Head Of Media/Communications