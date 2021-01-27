SOS to the Law Association

THE EDITOR: I have been trying to contact the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association to ascertain, as their website advises, on whether or not one has a genuine complaint.

They also state that one can seek private advice. I chose them because since I am already being traumatised by my paid attorney, whom I want to bring a complaint against, I preferred free traumatisation this time around, rather than one I would have to pay for.

That said, I would like to know which committee I can contact to file a complaint against the Disciplinary Committee for the disregard and disdain they have shown to me.

I called the stated number over two months ago and then again last week and left my name, contact number and the reason for my call. To date I have not been dignified with a response.

I called the Law Association to make sure that the number I was calling was correct.

I was told "yes" and given the name of the person who is supposedly manning thay phone and also an e-mail address.

Guess what? After sending my e-mail, a message came back saying it was undeliverable because the recipient's mailbox is undergoing maintenance and can't accept messages now.

Does a Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association actually exist outside of their website?

NOLA THEOPHILUS

Exaperated Trini