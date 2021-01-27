N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Some covid19 lessons

THE EDITOR: Covid19 has taught us and continues to teach us many many things. Here is another: a vaccine is a specific type of drug which teaches the body's immune system how to defeat a disease.

Once this education has been imparted, "memory cells" persist in the body, ready to initiate a rapid response if the pathogen (micro-organism that can cause disease) is encountered again.

A vaccine prompts long-term protection against a disease. Sometimes multiple doses are vital. Some vaccines require booster doses over time to ensure that enough well-functioning memory cells are present.

Drugs on the other hand, help the body to fight a disease or decrease the symptoms associated with it by influencing the immune system, but and this is a major difference, it does not cultivate this immune memory.

Nothing is of greater importance than the conservation of human lives.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Comments

"Some covid19 lessons"

More in this section