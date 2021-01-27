Recounts confirm 6-6 tie in THA election

STAIN FINGER AFTER VOTING ... STOCK PHOTO PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The results remained unchanged after Wednesday's recounts were completed for four electoral districts in Monday’s THA election. The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), the two main parties which contested the election, stayed with six electoral districts each.

The PNM has won Lambeau/Signal Hill, Scarborough/Calder Hall, Bacolet/Mt St George, Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, Black Rock/ Whim/ Spring Garden and Canaan/Bon Accord. While the PDP got Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier, Bethel/Mt Irvine, Providence/ Mason Hall/ Moriah, Plymouth/Golden Lane, Roxborough/Delaford and Goodwood/Belle Garden West.

Recounts were sanctioned on Tuesday for Lambeau/ Signal Hill, Bethel/ Mt Irvine, Scarborough/ Calder Hall and Canaan/ Bon-Accord. A power outage early Wednesday morning had interrupted the recount temporarily.

In Lambeau/ Signal Hill, the PNM candidate for the area, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who is also the party’s political leader, won with 1,256 while Wane Clarke got 1,040. In Bethel/Mt Irvine, the PDP’s Terance Baynes secured 1,045 votes and the PNM’s Shomari Hector received 1,028. In Scarborough/ Calder Hall, the PNM’s Marslyn Melville-Jack got 939 while the PDP’s Trevor James got 799 and independent candidate Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus got 269. In Canaan/ Bon-Accord Clarence Jacob secured 1,042 to Joel Sampson’s 984.

A statement from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Tuesday confirmed that the PNM won the popular vote. It said the PNM got 13,288 votes while the PDP received 12,798. Of the 51,062 registered voters, 26,385 votes were cast – a voter turnout of 51.84 per cent.