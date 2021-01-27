Princes Town old market building under repair

Cacique Mall ( Princes Town old market) on Cacique street was closed on Tuesday until further notice for refurbishment. - Lincoln Holder

Within a month, refurbishment work at Cacique Mall, commonly called the old market building, in Princes Town, is expected to be done, ending the problem of a leaking roof for about 30 vendors.

So said chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) Gowrie Roopnarine, who estimated the repair cost at $200,000.

Roopnarine said the corporation has asked the contractor to expedite the work to complete it on time or before time.

"We have to change the entire roof. Vendors sell clothes and food in that building and we have to protect them and their goods," Roopnarine said. "The majority of the clothes vendors agreed to stay home for a few weeks as the works are being done.

"We are trying our best to see how we can accommodate them. For instance, we are trying to get the doubles vendors on the promenade for a while.."

In Monday’s Newsday, a notice told the public about the temporary closure of the old market at Cacique Street from Tuesday "until further notice" for refurbishment.

When Newsday visited the site on Wednesday, the closed building had been cleared. Passers-by said the vendors moved out on Sunday.

Obliquely across the street, vendors of the Princes Town market and Upper Level Mall complimented the corporation for fixing the roof.

Vegetable vendor Tasheen Ali, 55, told Newsday: "Whenever it rains, the galvanises rise and wet them inside. It was leaking bad. I am glad it is being fixed.

"That market was around since I was a little boy. I used to sell there, but I moved across to here when the authority built this building.

"We have problems here too," he added. "The building needs to be upgraded."

Another vendor, Ann Marie Ali, shared similar views, saying vendors’ stocks at the old market building get wet every time rain falls.

On the condition of the new market building, she complained that vendors and customers are allowed to enter at the same time.

"Sometimes we are packing and selling at the same time. When the rain falls, it forms a pool of water at the front gates. With the new (covid19) rules, we must put our goods down on that spot before entering to put in on our stalls," she said. "We proposed that vendors be allowed inside, at least half an hour before the customers."

Owing to covid19 measures, she said stalls are sanitised every Sunday.

Ali had other complaints. "Many vendors do not have their own cars to carry home their goods. Plenty people's money is now going towards paying for transportation every Sunday.

"Before, we could have left our goods. We used to get a notice when they were going to clean. Some things need to be done on this side too."

The PTRC chairman said there are plans to upgrade the market and promised to give further details soon.

On January 20, the town celebrated 141 years (1880-2021) since the former Savana Grande became Princes Town on the visit of Queen Victpria's grandsons Princes Albert and George (later King George V). The corporation marked this year’s observances online with several posts throughout the day on its significance and meaning.