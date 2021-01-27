Opposition: Nationals being discriminated against

The debate on the motion of lack of confidence in Minister of National Security Stuart Young brought by the Opposition Leader began on Wednesday in Parliament with spirited submissions on both sides.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Young was unpatriotic for keeping citizens out of the country under what she called an unlawful piece of subsidiary legislation.

“There is no legal basis for granting exemptions to return home. They are purporting to do so under part 10 of the covid19 regulations, which say nationals can’t return home without permission. No other country has done this,” she charged.

Persad-Bissessar was prevented from going further with this part of the motion, as a matter on the constitutionality of the covid19 regulations is before the courts.

She said the criteria for the exemption policy kept shifting and the government was making it up as it went along. She said government had said many times that nationals would not be allowed to carry out home quarantine, and read a letter from the National Security Ministry granted permission for a party of 17 people to leave TT on January 25, re-enter on January 27 and return to home quarantine.

“The letter said they will be allowed to proceed to their places of residence to undergo a period of quarantine.

"Why are we allowing non-nationals to home quarantine? This is inequality and discrimination. What do you have against nationals of TT?”

Some other issues the Opposition Leader spoke about as examples of the incompetence of the national security minister were the new application process rolled out last week, the border management system at the airport, the fire service, and the lack of upgrade of the forensic services department.

Persad-Bissessar said she had brought a draft letter of resignation for Young to sign if he didn’t have the time to draw one up for himself.

In his response, Young said none of the decisions made with respect to exemptions were made by himself alone, as he was part of a three-man Cabinet-approved team comprising himself, the Prime Minister and the Health Minister.

He said it was sad to hear the continued desperation on the part of the Opposition Leader and wondered why he had been brought to Parliament to waste useful parliamentary time and why so much time was being spent focusing on him as a target.

“And then I got it. I am in no one’s pocket, I owe no one anything. There is no financier or criminal who can say Stuart Young will do what they want.”

He said the 17 people mentioned by the Opposition Leader were diplomats, who could not be quarantined under the Vienna Convention, but arrangements had been made that they would present their test results and quarantine at home, thus respecting international laws and TT’s obligations.

Young said countries worldwide were just now following the measures which had been implemented by the TT government since March 2020. For instance, the UK home secretary had said this month that that country's borders should have been closed since March, Canada’s Prime Minister said Canadians travelling outside could be stranded, that Barbados said it might have dropped the ball by returning to tourism during covid19.

Young went on to list some of his accomplishments as minister, comparing and contrasting them with decisions made by the Opposition while it was in power.

The debate was characterised by numerous objections on both sides for contravention of the parliamentary standing orders, most of which were overruled by the Speaker.