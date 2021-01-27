Morvant man pleads guilty to 2003 Laventille murder

A MORVANT man who pleaded guilty to killing a Laventille man in 2003 has been sentenced to 17 years and six months’ hard labour.

But he has already spent that time in prison awaiting his trial, so it was applied to his sentence on Tuesday.

Elton Davis was before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor for the murder of 35-year-old James La Rode, who was shot dead while walking along Pashley Street, Laventille, on February 9, 2003.

He was initially charged with La Rode’s murder but was offered the lesser count of manslaughter, which he accepted, and pleaded guilty to the shooting.

According to the prosecution’s evidence, La Rode and his common-law wife Natalie Duncan were at her mother’s house at Upper Pashley Street, Laventille, then left the house and walked down the hill.

Duncan told police she heard a noise and when she turned around, she saw three people, one of whom was a man, dressed in black, behind her and La Rode.

The man in black had a gun and she began to scream. La Rode held up his hands and spoke, after which Duncan heard him bawl out.

She then felt something touch her on the waist and her legs went numb. She lost all feeling in her legs.

La Rode was pronounced dead on the road and Duncan was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

A post-mortem on La Rode’s body revealed he was shot 11 times and died from multiple internal injuries due to multiple gunshot wounds.

When he was arrested, Davis told police he and three others went to Pashley Street “looking for their enemies” and the other three shot La Rode, mistaking him for someone else.

La Rode was also shot by someone not in Davis’ group.

He gave his statement in the presence of a justice of the peace, signed it, and was then charged with La Rode’s murder.

Davis was represented by Amerelle Francis and Josiah Soo Hon while prosecutor Trevor Jones represented the State.