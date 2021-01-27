Maloney boy, 9, found dead in bathroom

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a nine-year-old Maloney boy at his home on Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was at the Penguin Crescent home of his grandmother at around 5.30 pm when he went missing.

The boy’s grandmother and 13-year-old cousin searched the house and found the boy’s body in the bathroom of the guest bedroom. Relatives called the police and members of the Northern Division went to the scene with crime scene investigators and a district medical officer who declared the boy dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be done on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Newsday went to the house on Tuesday morning and attempted to speak with a relative who declined comment.

Investigators said they are uncertain about the reason for the boy’s death and were not sure how to classify it as enquiries continue.

On Monday, the Children’s Authority issued a media release urging parents to closely monitor their child’s social media usage as it was speculated the boy may have been participating in a popular social media trend that led to his death.

The authority also called on parents to be vigilant and pay close attention to any changes in their children’s demeanour or behaviour.

“The following are signs to look for in children who may be dealing with suicidal ideation; Talking about death or suicide, Intense sadness and/or hopelessness, Not caring about activities that used to matter, Social withdrawal from family, friends, sports, social activities, Substance and drug abuse, Giving away possessions, Inability to think clearly/concentration problems, Declining school performance/continuous absences from school, Increased irritability, moods swings and or rage and changes in appetite.”

Parents who notice their children showing such changes in behaviour are asked to contact Child Line at 800-4321, Lifeline at 645-2800, Families in Action at 628-2333, the National Family Services Division at 624-8218 or the Student Support Services at 724-1010.

On her Facebook page Arouca/ Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis extended condolences to the boy’s family.

“This is shocking and painful news to all of us.

“Please be assured that the Office of the MP will be in communication with his family to render any assistance that may be required.”

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly also commented on the incident saying while the incident was unfortunate, the incident was due to the use of social media and encouraged parents to utilise the student support services hotline if they face challenges with their child’s use of social media.

“We will continue to sensitise the students and their parents on how to use social media.

“We have our hotlines out and we have parents who are contacting student support services when they encounter challenges with their children.”