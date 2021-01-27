Hollywood/Pt Fortin by-election results unchanged after recount

Leslie Chang Fong -

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has said that after a vote recount for the district of Hollywood/Point Fortin after Monday's by-election, the results remain the same.

The PNM candidate for the area – who is also the borough's deputy mayor – Leslie Chang Fong won with 394, while the UNC's Daniel John got 58 and independent candidate Christopher Wright got 307 votes. Wright requested a recount on Tuesday.

A statement from the EBC said there was an electorate of 32,351 in the five electoral districts – Hindustan/St Mary’s, Hollywood/Point Fortin, Arima Central, Cunupia and Hindustan/St. Mary’s.

It said 8,300 votes were cast and the voter turnout was 25.66 per cent.

The PNM got 3,941 votes and the UNC got 3,359 votes.

The UNC’s candidates won in the electoral districts of Arima Central, Cunupia and Hindustan/St Mary’s. And the PNM candidates won in the electoral districts of Hollywood and Morne Coco/Alyce Glen.