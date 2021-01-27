Hats off to Newsday

THE EDITOR: I write to compliment you and your newspaper for printing letters in the most balanced manner. I pay particular reference to a letter from Mr Trevor Sudama which was published in your January 23, 2021 edition, in which he explained in a very respectful, and in my opinion, honest way, even to the extent of the reasons for his parting with the UNC.

Writers to your newspaper obviously have different opinions in what they write about and these letters are, I’m sure, vetted and published without prejudice.

RICHARD LOBO

Westmoorings