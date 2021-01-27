Gadsby-Dolly: More teachers using Employee Assistance

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the number of teachers accessing the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) has increased since they have been working from home.

Gadsby-Dolly made the statement during a press conference on Tuesday at the Education Towers.

She said teachers were experiencing stress and anxiety as they transitioned from a physical classroom environment to the virtual classroom.

“Because teachers are at home, they feel more empowered to access the service.”

The minister announced on Tuesday that face-to-face classes would resume on February 8, starting with secondary school students, forms four, five, and six, who are scheduled to sit Caribbean Council Examinations (CXC) this year.

Phase two of the reopening will see primary school students, standard five, return to classrooms at the beginning of the third term, April 12, to prepare for Secondary Entrance Examinations (SEAs).

She added that she understood parents concern about returning to face-to-face classes.

“We are in the throes of a pandemic so I don’t know that I would want to say to anyone that you should feel anxious.

“Certainly, when most people were at home and only essential staff were out, we were all grateful that they, even though they were fearful, were coming out to work… This would have contributed to many people being able to stay at home and feeling that sense of relief but there were people always out here working.”

She said she, too, was on the ground as an MP ensuring that her constituents were taken care of.

“I don’t think we could get away from a feeling of anxiousness especially where our children are concerned but at the level of the ministry, we have done as much as we could.”