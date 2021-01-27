Exam students go back to school on February 8

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly speaks at a press conference at her ministry’s head office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the first cohort of students will return to face-to-face classes on February 8.

In a press conference at the Education Towers in Port of Spain on Tuesday, the minister announced that only students preparing for 2021 examinations will be allowed to return to physical classrooms.

This includes standard five Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students, and forms four, five, and six students preparing for the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) examinations, Caribbean Secondary Entrance Certificates (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Students have been participating in virtual classes since March of last year when protocols were implemented to curb the spread of covid19.

Gadsby-Dolly said only secondary schools would come out on February 8 to prepare for practicals, school-based assessments (SBAs) and internal assessments (IAs), marking the first phase of the reopening.

The second phase will see SEA students return to classes at the start of the third term on April 12.

She said schools will use a blended/hybrid system, where teachers and principals are encouraged, wherever possible, to continue virtual classes and reserve face-to-face sessions for practical sessions.

“We are looking at what is only emergency at this time.”

She said the decision was made owing to the fact that covid19 numbers have not ballooned in recent months to the extent that there has been serious concern about the spread.

The ministry also released the complete guidelines for the reopening of schools for the second term for students, parents, and teachers.

The minister said the guidelines were developed using the frameworks such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the reopening of schools (April 2020) and the Ministry of Health’s reopening guidelines for business, facilities, and institutions (May 2020).

The guidelines said term one, the longest of the academic year, and based on remote learning, would impact the delivery of the curriculum for the rest of the academic year.

It said, “This document forms part of the ministry’s roadmap for the physical reopening of schools.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry was only considering a phased reopening at this time. “It will on depend on the (covid19) numbers.

“We are still guided by the Ministry of Health, so at this time, we certainly cannot give a date for the full reopening of schools but what we are proffering is how we intend to move towards that.”

Some of the regulations outlined in the guidelines include the standard wearing of masks, the staggering of breaks such as bathroom visits and lunch and a designated quarantine area for students displaying flu-like symptoms.

Whole assemblies will not be allowed and will instead be done over the public address (PA) system.

It said pick-up and drop-off will be managed to reduce the presence of drivers on the compound.

“Drop-off and pick-up times must be close to the start and end time of the school day.”

The guidelines also said Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Ministry of Education District Health Unit which will comprise of 14 nurses headed by one doctor.

“Two nurses will be assigned to each educational district (the District Medical Team),” it said. “Tobago will also make their arrangements.” The unit will be the first response in the event of an emergency at a school.

Gadsby-Dolly said the National School Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) will provide meals to students who are registered for these programmes and will be attending face-to-face classes.

The ministry will also be providing transport through the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).