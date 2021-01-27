Ex-principal guilty of cruelty after putting boys' heads in toilet

THE RETIRED principal of Blackman’s Private School in Maraval has been found guilty of two counts of cruelty to two children by putting their heads in a toilet bowl at her school and flushing it.

The incident took place on January 24, 2012.

Arlene Blackman was found guilty of the charges on Wednesday by deputy Chief Magistrate Cherrill-Anne Antoine and ordered to compensate each boy in the sum of $20,000.

She was not fined but was given three months to pay the compensation or she will spend six months in prison.

Blackman was charged under the Children Act. At the time of the incident, she was the principal of the private school at Saddle Road, Maraval.

Blackman was arrested on February 1 after the father of one of the boys reported the incident to the St Clair police. Two days later, the mother of the other boy reported what had been done to him.

The children were nine and ten at the time.

According to the evidence, Blackman took the boys to the toilet area of the school. One by one, she pushed their heads in the toilet bowl and flushed it.

Shortly before, the boys were playing when Blackman called the older boy and asked if he had been playing in the bathroom.

He said no, but Blackman said she did not believe him and told him to go by the bathroom and wait for her. When she came, she made him kneel in front of the toilet, pushed his head into the bowl and flushed the toilet. He was then told to wash off his forehead, which was wet with the water from the toilet.

Both boys identified Blackman at an identification parade, and as part of the evidence against her, police went to the school and took photographs and drawings of the toilet bowl.

At the trial, Blackman alleged the boys had fabricated the incident.

At Wednesday’s virtual hearing, the media’s presence on the link was drawn to the magistrate’s attention by Blackman’s attorney, Sophia Chote, SC. Antoine, who had started reading out her decision, stopped, agreed that the media should not be present, and said the reporters would have to get the information afterwards.

The State was represented by prosecutor Nigel Pilgrim.