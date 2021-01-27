EU’s photo, art competition to highlight ‘unity’

The former EU Ambassador to TT, Aad Biesebroek, with the competition finalists and winners at the 2019 awards ceremony. -

AFTER a year when social distancing became the new normal and many suffered because of the isolation, the idea of unity is now more cherished than ever.

So the European Union (EU) Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago, in partnership with the Photographers’ Guild, is inviting photographers and artists across the country to reflect on the theme of unity in its third annual photo and art competition, said a media release

Developed in recognition of the UN’s celebration of its 75th anniversary last year, the theme is a way to encourage people to work together to overcome challenges. It was the overall theme and driving force of the anniversary as the UN sought to reinvigorate the "multilateral project," the EU said.

"In addition, the global pandemic has magnified divisions and inequalities, inciting in some cases racism and even violence. This competition, therefore, is a way to reinforce all that we share in common by celebrating unity in diversity, as well as the fact that the human family is stronger together and able to build back better post-pandemic," the EU said.

The competition is open to TT citizens of all ages and includes both amateur and professional categories. Over $10,000 in prizes is available and all finalists’ entries will be showcased at a public exhibition. The deadline for entries is February 12.

For more info: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/trinidad-and-tobago_en or the delegation and guild’s Facebook and Twitter pages.