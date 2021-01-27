CXC delays causing problems

THE EDITOR: Many CAPE Unit Two 2020 students and their families are still in the dark as to what the final grades are.

CXC is yet to complete the re-marking as well as produce the final certificates. Many students need these certificates to produce to foreign universities and it is holding back their applications.

Of course, CXC has not answered why it is changing the grades of students who did not request a re-mark. It remains a mystery, though many theories exist on why CXC would change the initial grades.

What is therefore the reliability of the grades given in the first place?

Mind you, it was just based on multiple choice questions (right or wrong) and SBAs. How can CXC get this wrong in the first place is bewildering.

Then there is the nerve-racking issue of national scholarships – drastically reduced numbers and changing of the rules after the game is completed.

CXC is keeping back this national process. Many students also need this information – one way or the other (got it vs did not get it) so their families can make financial preparations for university. University applications are ongoing and such information is keeping back financial planning, for example loan applications, etcetera.

We cannot only think about applications to our regional and national universities, where CXC made an agreement to accept Paper One results. We have to think globally (international universities) where students have applications lodged there.

We urge CXC and our Ministry of Education not to forget the 2020 CXC drama that unfolded and still haunts thousands of students. It was a total mess and continues to be.

The focus cannot be reopening of schools only. There are outstanding matters still that deserve serious attention.

N FLANDERS

Via e-mail