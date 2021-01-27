Confusion as no confidence motion defeated

Stuart Young -

The vote of no confidence in National Security Minister Stuart Young brought by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been defeated in the Parliament. Eighteen members voted for while 20 voted against, and there were no abstentions.

The ten-hour debate came to an end when house leader Terrence Deyalsingh moved a motion that the question be put to the House.

Opposition MP Dr Roodal objected as Persad-Bissessar was not present in the chamber when the motion was moved and thus did not have a chance to wrap up the debate. House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George overruled the objection as Persad-Bissessar was not in the chamber when Deyalsingh moved his motion.

That motion was then voted on and a division was called. The Speaker then gave members who were outside the chamber three minutes to return for the division to be counted.

There was further confusion as members who were not in the chamber when Deyalsingh moved his motion were not sure what they were voting for. Several members of both the government and opposition benches requested clarification that was not given.

Deyalsingh's motion succeeded, with 20 government MPs voting for and 18 opposition MPs voting against.

The motion of no confidence was then voted on and the division called. This time 20 government MPs voting against the motion and 18 opposition MPs voting for it. The no confidence motion failed as a result.

The house was then adjourned to Friday February 5 at 1.30 pm.