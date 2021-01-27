CMO: No Pfizer vaccine for those with allergies

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says the Pfizer covid19 vaccine will not be given to people with a history of allergies.

He was speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

Previously, the ministry had only urged those with such medical conditions not to take the vaccine once it becomes available in Trinidad and Tobago. But in keeping with the WHO’s policies, it has now been decided that these people will not be given this particular vaccine at all.

He said in a recent study, the Pfizer vaccine was given to “over four million” people and only 11 of that total had allergic reactions.

“Seven were in known persons who (had) already had allergic reactions in the past such as (to) seafood and medication.”

He said in phase one of the vaccine distribution in TT, children under 16, those with allergies and pregnant and breastfeeding women will not receive it.

“We are trying to get that number as low as possible in terms of complications to the vaccine.”

Parasram also sought to clarify the difference between severe allergic reactions and mild allergic reactions.

He said, “A mild allergic reaction, we would have seen, for example, if you touch a plant and you get a localised reaction (like) maybe a rash in one particular part of your body. That is common.

“You tend to get into the severe spectrum when you have difficulty breathing, the swelling of the tongue and your lips, or that sort of thing, and you require emergency management.”

He reminded the public that issues with allergic reactions are specific to the Pfizer vaccine.

“If any of the other vaccines we will eventually get in TT has a side-effect profile that is some way different and it doesn’t have that immunogenicity that is being said of the Pfizer, then, of course, we can offer it as an alternative to persons in that group.

“But that will only come forth once there has been approval by WHO.”