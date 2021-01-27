CAL needs to watch the Max 737

THE EDITOR: Since my previous letter urging caution on the use of the Boeing Max 737 airliner, there is an article in the UK’s Telegraph dated January 25, which highlights the misgivings of a whistleblower who is a former staff member of Boeing.

This airliner is not ready to be in the air. Apparently Boeing is focusing on more training for pilots, instead of changing the programming and electrical systems of the aircraft.

I strongly urge our local and regional carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to make a statement on this aircraft, so when travelling resumes, we can have confidence that we will arrive safely.

While I have your attention, CAL, can we please have your statement on policy of travelling animals? Surely the transport of humans must be your main priority? If a human cannot travel in an aircraft with animals because of allergies, which customer will take precedence?

RIP procurement legislation 2020.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph