Barbados to stiffen anti-covid19 measures for visitors

THE BARBADOS government has imposed more stringent measures for all visitors to the country, effective February 3, its prime minister Mia Mottley announced on Wednesday.

Antigen tests are now mandatory for visitors on arrival and the mandatory period of quarantine has been increased from two to five nights.

Mottley, in a social media post, said while the country welcomes visitors, it asks that they respect and adhere to protocols and other regulations, including being in possession of a negative PCR taken no more than three days before they arrive.

"We want the tests to be done three days before, because that way we know that you fall within the 72-hour category," she wrote.

She said a rapid antigen test is required on arrival because they recognise people who are positive and can be pulled out immediately for any further action

"And that takes care of the period of time of additional risk between taking the test and the point of arrival," Mottley said.

Once the test is negative, the visitor will then go to a government-authorised quarantine centre, where they will spend a minimum of five nights before a PCR swab is taken to determine whether they can leave safely.

If the test is positive, the person is required to go immediately to the Harrison’s Point isolation facility for assessment.