13 new cases, active cases dip below 300

Thirteen new cases of covid19 have been reported from samples taken between January 24 and 26. Of these, two were recently repatriated. There have been no new deaths, with the death toll remaining at 134.

The Health Ministry’s release on Wednesday said the number of active cases was 298, less than Tuesday’s figure of 304. This is the first time the active cases have dipped below 300 in weeks. Since March, there had been 7,509 positive cases, of which 7,077 have recovered.

There are 37 people in hospital, two less than Tuesday. There are 24 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three people in the intensive-care unit. There are 12 patients at the Caura Hospital and one at the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.

Five people are in step-down facilities, one less than Tuesday. There are two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and three in Tobago. Four people have been discharged from public health facilities and there have been 15 recovered community cases.

There are 391 people in state quarantine facilities, 16 less than Tuesday’s figure of 407. There are 243 people in home self-isolation, ten less than Tuesday’s figure of 253.

The update said a total of 82,450 people have been tested to date, 37,762of them at private facilities. The number tested on Sunday was 82,180.