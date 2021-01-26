Why queries on race and religion?

THE EDITOR: A few weeks ago, I was notified by my children’s teachers that the Ministry of Education was in urgent need of some data. As a result, this information was to be submitted by each parent before the day ended.

To my amazement, the "important data" needed by the ministry was my children’s ethnicity and religion (along with their names and school). How can a student’s ethnicity and religion inform online learning or even the recent urgent need to transform the education system? Are we missing something here? This does not smell right.

L ROOPNARINE

Concerned parent