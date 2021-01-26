Stop using my dead husband's name

THE EDITOR: It was brought to my attention that someone is soliciting money on behalf of my husband Prince Bartholomew, who died on April 25, 2017, at his home at the corner of Malabar Road and Koon Koon Street, Arima.

I wish to advise people that I did not authorise anyone to solicit money on my behalf. Anyone who is using my name or my dead husband's name to raise funds is doing so illegally.

I would also like to advise people, especially Arimians, that if anyone should approach you using my name, the police must be alerted immediately. My children and I are very hurt and disturbed that someone would use my husband’s name in what is an obvious fraudulent act.

For example, sometime in 2019 and 2020, a friend told me she saw a gentleman with a donation sheet with over $2,000 in contributions. It would seem that someone is using Prince Bartholomew’s name for their own benefit, especially as he was a national cricketer and a very popular sportsman in Arima.

I wish to further add that I never received money from anyone on behalf of my late husband.

MONA BARTHOLOMEW

Arima