Shemariah breaks TT record at archery champs

Shemariah Ali broke her own national archery record at the 2021 National Indoor Championships. -

THE TT Target Archery Federation (TTTAF) held the first part of its 2021 National Indoor Championship on January 16 and 17.

Some 103 local archers competed against their fellow archers around the world as part of the World Indoor Series held by World Archery, the governing body for the sport worldwide. It was the first time that the TTTAF registered a national event with World Archery.

In keeping with the Ministry of Health covid19 guidelines, a multi-site tournament was held in which archers competed within their respective clubs under the watchful eyes of national judges, and submitted their scores to be collated by the governing body.

Despite the training challenges due to the pandemic, there were several noteworthy performances.

The performance of the weekend belonged to junior recurve archer Shemariah Ali, who continues to rewrite the record books. Ali smashed the national record that she set last year by 29 points, moving it from 513 to 542, which also surpasses the senior open women’s record of 528. It is the highest 18-metre score ever posted by a local junior archer.

The top recurve bow men’s performance belonged to Daniel Catariz, with a score of 549. He was followed by Riaz Mondol with a personal best of 545. In the recurve cadet men’s category, Don Harrigan topped with a score of 523, followed by last year’s category winner Darnell Garcia with 489.

The compound bow archers were not to be outdone, with senior men’s participant Veshash Singh topping the category with a score of 568. His counterpart Joanne Yates-Boopsingh claimed the women’s title with 555. Junior compounder Brieanna Ali took pole position with an inspired score of 550, closely followed by Shanta Roopchand with 547.

For the first time there was also a barebow category, which was won by Omar Hassan Ali with 432 points, ahead of Keith Beharry with 311.

The second instalment of the championship will be held as part of stage four of World Archery’s World Indoor Series, which takes place from February 12-14.

RESULTS

Recurve Men

Daniel Catariz 549; Riaz Mondol 545; Dean Wilkins 524

Recurve Women

Reanna Churaman 457; Nazimine Roopnarine 319; Melanie Ghent 305

Recurve Junior Men

Rahul Mahabir 504; Matthew Sonnilal 465; Joseph Springer 430

Recurve Junior Women

Shemariah Ali 542; Sunella Ramnath 433; Kaylee Gopee 425

Recurve Cadet Men

Don Jnr Harrigan 523; Darnell Garcia 489; Joshua Ragbir 476

Recurve Cadet Women

Serah Amelia Bryan 461; Karisa Bryan 431; Mariah Khan 430

Recurve Master Men

Richard Clarke 483; Kurt Meyer 474; Rollin Bertrand 460

Compound Men

Veshash Singh 568; Jonathan Thomas 566; Peter Kong 561

Compound Women

Joanne Yates-Boopsingh 555; Kita Sookraj 507; Denise Daniel 492

Compound Junior Men

Daryus Ramkalawan 543; Justin Ramkalawan 504

Compound Junior Women

Brieanna Ali 550; Shanta Roopchand 547; Kesia Joseph 464

Compound Cadet Men

Justin Ramdass 531; Jayden Jimdar 136

Compound Cadet Women

Hanna Ali 503; Alyssa Krishendath 496; Mayah Khan 486

Compound Master Men

Selwyn Jagessar 555; Sherwin Francis 545; Dexter Lallai 545

Barebow Men

Omar Hassan Ali 432; Keith Beharry 311; Dunbar Roopnarine 304