Shemariah breaks TT record at archery champs
THE TT Target Archery Federation (TTTAF) held the first part of its 2021 National Indoor Championship on January 16 and 17.
Some 103 local archers competed against their fellow archers around the world as part of the World Indoor Series held by World Archery, the governing body for the sport worldwide. It was the first time that the TTTAF registered a national event with World Archery.
In keeping with the Ministry of Health covid19 guidelines, a multi-site tournament was held in which archers competed within their respective clubs under the watchful eyes of national judges, and submitted their scores to be collated by the governing body.
Despite the training challenges due to the pandemic, there were several noteworthy performances.
The performance of the weekend belonged to junior recurve archer Shemariah Ali, who continues to rewrite the record books. Ali smashed the national record that she set last year by 29 points, moving it from 513 to 542, which also surpasses the senior open women’s record of 528. It is the highest 18-metre score ever posted by a local junior archer.
The top recurve bow men’s performance belonged to Daniel Catariz, with a score of 549. He was followed by Riaz Mondol with a personal best of 545. In the recurve cadet men’s category, Don Harrigan topped with a score of 523, followed by last year’s category winner Darnell Garcia with 489.
The compound bow archers were not to be outdone, with senior men’s participant Veshash Singh topping the category with a score of 568. His counterpart Joanne Yates-Boopsingh claimed the women’s title with 555. Junior compounder Brieanna Ali took pole position with an inspired score of 550, closely followed by Shanta Roopchand with 547.
For the first time there was also a barebow category, which was won by Omar Hassan Ali with 432 points, ahead of Keith Beharry with 311.
The second instalment of the championship will be held as part of stage four of World Archery’s World Indoor Series, which takes place from February 12-14.
RESULTS
Recurve Men
Daniel Catariz 549; Riaz Mondol 545; Dean Wilkins 524
Recurve Women
Reanna Churaman 457; Nazimine Roopnarine 319; Melanie Ghent 305
Recurve Junior Men
Rahul Mahabir 504; Matthew Sonnilal 465; Joseph Springer 430
Recurve Junior Women
Shemariah Ali 542; Sunella Ramnath 433; Kaylee Gopee 425
Recurve Cadet Men
Don Jnr Harrigan 523; Darnell Garcia 489; Joshua Ragbir 476
Recurve Cadet Women
Serah Amelia Bryan 461; Karisa Bryan 431; Mariah Khan 430
Recurve Master Men
Richard Clarke 483; Kurt Meyer 474; Rollin Bertrand 460
Compound Men
Veshash Singh 568; Jonathan Thomas 566; Peter Kong 561
Compound Women
Joanne Yates-Boopsingh 555; Kita Sookraj 507; Denise Daniel 492
Compound Junior Men
Daryus Ramkalawan 543; Justin Ramkalawan 504
Compound Junior Women
Brieanna Ali 550; Shanta Roopchand 547; Kesia Joseph 464
Compound Cadet Men
Justin Ramdass 531; Jayden Jimdar 136
Compound Cadet Women
Hanna Ali 503; Alyssa Krishendath 496; Mayah Khan 486
Compound Master Men
Selwyn Jagessar 555; Sherwin Francis 545; Dexter Lallai 545
Barebow Men
Omar Hassan Ali 432; Keith Beharry 311; Dunbar Roopnarine 304
