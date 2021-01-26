Roach: WI Test batsmen plan for Bangladesh spinners

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach. -

FAST bowler Kemar Roach said the West Indies Test batsmen are focusing on finding a way to cope with the potent spin-bowling attack of Bangladesh leading into the two-match Test series, which bowls off on February 3.

The spinners led Bangladesh to a crushing 3-0 defeat over West Indies in the three-match One Day International series. On Monday, Bangladesh completed the sweep with a convincing 120-run victory in Chattogram.

The Bangladesh spinners had a prolific ODI series as the Windies batsmen struggled. The regional team did not score even one half-century, as the highest individual score was 47 from Rovman Powell.

Bangladesh off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the way with seven wickets in the series. He was ably supported by left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who grabbed six wickets.

On Tuesday, speaking to journalists on Zoom, Roach said the batsmen are putting in the time.

“I could definitely say that the batsmen have been doing a lot of work with regard to spin,” Roach said. “They have been listening and they have been asking questions on how to improve and I am pretty happy with what I am seeing.

"Obviously it is just about waiting to see how they perform on a field. I am sure that they will go well, but I can definitely say that the guys have been putting in the extra work when it comes to the spin department and playing spin well and obviously trying to get that stride in and using your feet and sweeping.”

An inexperienced squad has travelled to Bangladesh, but the bowling department has some experience, with the likes of Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph.

Roach said the experienced bowling attack is not feeling added pressure to perform and lead from the front.

“I think you are always under pressure to perform. We have to do what we know we can do. I think Shannon is on a good run of form right now. I’ve been doing okay myself, so it is all about us obviously trying to get our best performances down here…the team is pretty inexperienced, but I think there is enough to get us over the line.”

Roach said the West Indies players must “believe” and thinks they “can pull one out of the hat.”

More than ten players chose not to tour Bangladesh because of covid19, personal fears or personal reasons.

Asked if the region will see a different West Indies in the Test series, Roach said, “I hope so. I think obviously the One Day series did not go as well as we would like, but we have to understand it was a very young team, a lot of inexperience in that team. So it was just a learning curve for those guys.”