Rivers: Junior Calypso Festival to be platform for excellence

Musician Joey Rivers say the Junior Calypso Festival is really a showcase of all the manifestations of calypso and will look at lyrics, melody, rendition and presentation. -

A musical pioneer has plans to remake junior music competitions that will focus on the wider development for the sector.

Joseph “Joey” Rivers, 49, through his organisation Calypso Art Specialists TT (CASTT), launched virtual Junior Calypso Festival this Carnival season. Its target audience comes in two categories – 12 and under and 13-17.

It is geared towards exploring various aspects of the music industry, from reading music, writing music, playing instruments, understanding the concepts of music production, performance, and even hosting an event.

It is the first time CASTT has hosted such an event in this way, at this level.

Rivers said it was one form of giving back to a sector that has been good to him.

“I am a product of initiatives that showcased junior talent. I saw the need to create an event that would really be premised on development.

Rivers, while widely known for his contributions to the soca band Xtatik, was also a teacher in the public school system and continues to work alongside several governmental and non-governmental organisations teaching music. He is also one of the key players in the execution of the National Schools Soca Monarch and the National Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch.

He says the Junior Calypso Festival comprises not only a competition but also workshops, seminars, lessons on musical instruments, and professional support such as recording and social media marketing and further development through mentorship.

“A lot of these juniors would look at successful artistes in the commercial realm and assume that what they are seeing is best practice. It is not and this is where the teaching comes in.

“This is where we teach what is lyrics, the use of literary devices, sentence construction, theme development.”

The festival caters for all types of calypsoes, such as parang soca, ragga soca, chutney soca, kaiso, calypso, and soca. It is really a showcase of all the manifestations of calypso.

"The competition will look at lyrics, melody, rendition, presentation and because it is virtual, production of the submission will also be judged.”

And what about those who want to participate but do not have the facilities to do so? CASTT has catered for this too.

“We have a robust network of resources such as producers, videographers, social media specialists who have committed their support to assist those in a position who may not have the resources at their disposal.

“I know all too well about the disadvantages, especially based on geography. There is definitely going to be built-in support for the playing field to be even so everyone can get an equitable chance at presenting themselves.”

Rivers said because the process has fully-integrated online platforms, from registration to payment and the competition, the Junior Calypso Festival is accessible to nationals and non-nationals.

“It is not limited to nationals of TT, and while a lot of the contestants will come through schools, it is also open to individuals.

"The festival is, however, not a replacement for the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) yearly schools’ competitions. When things return to normal, we will be continuing.

"It is really about networking and bringing all the efforts together for the children.”

The Junior Calypso Festival, he said, was an avenue to bring about succession planning and regulation in TT’s music sector.

Rivers claimed, “I do not believe we have succession planning, structure, support and regulation. Even to sell doubles on the side of the road has more regulations than the music sector. There is no kind of training, or no one can be held accountable. Once a producer or artiste brandishes themselves in a particular way, they are going to attract work.”

He warned that because of a lack of accountability and professionalism, many people end up being financially and sexually abused.

“We accept abuse and exploitation as part of 'paying our dues' and...a necessary step to be successful. This is and should not be the case.

“Upcoming artistes should be taught and shown the deficiencies of the sector. Not because someone is your mentor means they have your best interest at heart.”

Rivers emphasised the need for change in order for TT’s music sector to explore its full potential.

“What we (CASTT) are attempting to do through this production is capitalise on the organic things the older artistes benefited from and frame it into academia and practical elements to bridge the gaps.

“We hope to be exemplifying the model that we believe ought to be the model that exist in the sector.”

And with government cancelling Carnival because of covid19 this year, Rivers said the festival would help children relax and give them an avenue to break away from routine and the stresses brought on by the pandemic.

“Children have been at their wits' end by simply doing their substantive curriculum work. So even to think about anything extra-curricular would be a challenge.

“Everyone can now get involved and we are trying to remove all the pressures associated with a competition so that the children are encouraged to participate.”

Rivers said the music sector has a lot to offer TT and young people if done properly.

How it works

Participants in the Junior Calypso Festival are expected to prepare and record their full performance, which will then be submitted online at casttmusiccentre@gmail.com with accompanying documents such as proof of payment and the registration form.

The deadline for submissions is January 29.

Twenty-four participants will move on to the semi-finals and then 12 will be chosen for the finals.

Both shows will be aired on Gayelle and streamed on other platforms on February 3 and 12 respectively at 6 pm.

Apart from prizes, each of the finalists in both categories, Rivers said, will be given a participation fee to assist with overhead expenses. The value is yet to be determined.

For more info: 364 4777 or casttmusiccentre@gmail.com