Princes Town man held for stealing cash

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for stealing $3,750 from a man to whom he promised to exchange the cash for US$500.

The victim reported that he got into a white Nissan Note driven by the suspect at about 12.40 pm on Monday in San Fernando en route to Princes Town.

On Tuesday, a police release said the victim gave the suspect, whom he had known for two years, the $3,750 in exchange for US currency.

The suspect lives at Manahambre Road, Princes Town.

On reaching Craignish Village, Princes Town, the victim got out of the car to buy something and the suspect drove off with the local currency.

The victim reported it to Princes Town police, who went to Manahambre Road, where they intercepted the car.

Police arrested and took him to the Princes Town police station.

Investigations are ongoing.