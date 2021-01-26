Port of Spain man charged with assaulting woman

DION MC KENZIE - Courtesy TTPS

A 28-year-old Sea Lots man who allegedly beat a woman last Saturday, making her fall into a drain, was granted $50,000 bail when he appeared in court virtually on Monday.

Police said Dion Mc Kenzie of Production Drive, Sea Lots, had an argument on January 23 with the woman, who was walking along Production Avenue.

During the argument Mc Kenzie is alleged to have hit her several times, and she fell into a drain, where he continued to attack her. He then allegedly walked away.

The woman was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and later discharged.

She then made a report to the GBVU. Mc Kenzie was arrested later that day and charged by WPC Cox of the Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU).

When he appeared before Magistrate Jagroop in the Port of Spain Third Magistrates’ Court, Mc Kenzie was granted bail and the matter adjourned to February, 22.

Investigations were led by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Insp Lystra Bridglal.